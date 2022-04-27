Monona Grove boys golf ninth at Edgewood, fourth at Watertown, fifth at Stoughton

At the Edgewood Invite, the Silver Eagles finished ninth on Monday, April 25.
Senior Jordan Hibner finished in 25th, shooting an 83. Senior Jacob Frederickson shot an 86, finishing in 37th.
Sophomore Ryan Conley shot an 86, freshman Noah Frederickson carded an 87 and senior Mitch Hackel finished with a 96, which was not used in the team tally. Dain Johnson of Middleton earned medalist honors, scoring a 71, while Middleton won as a team.
Team scores: Middleton 312, Waunakee 318, Madison Memorial 322, Edgewood 326, Holman 335, Milton 337, Verona 338, Janesville Craig 341, Monona Grove 342, Sun Prairie 344, Oregon 347, Fort Atkinson 351, Stoughton 352, Beloit Memorial 354, Madison Memorial (B) 358, Janesville Parker 370, Edgewood (B) 371, Madison West 380, Monroe 387, Madison La Follette 403, Madison East 441.
Watertown Invitational
Senior Jacob Frederickson finished in second place with a score of 78 at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday, April 21.
Freshman Noah Frederickson tied for 14th with an 85. Senior Jordan Hibner tied for 21st, scoring an 86.
Senior Mitch Hackel took 25th with an 89. Sophomore Isaiah Erb’s score of 96 was not used in the team tally.
Reece Breitenbach of Kohler earned medalist honors by shooting a 78. Kohler took first place as a team and the Silver Eagles finished fourth.
Team scores: Kohler 324, Cambridge 333, Arrowhead 336, Monona Grove 338, Stoughton 339, DeForest 348, Oconomowoc 360, Beaver Dam 371, West Allis Hale 374, Hamilton 394, Watertown 441.
Stoughton Country Club
The Monona Grove boys golf team took fifth at the Badger-East Conference mini-meet at the Stoughton Country Club on Tuesday, April 19.
Senior Jacob Frederickson finished in the top ten, tying for ninth overall with an 82. Senior Jordan Hibner tied for 13th overall with an 84.
Freshman Noah Frederickson carded an 87, senior Mitch Hackel finished with an 88 and sophomore Isaiah Erb shot a 93, which was not used in the team tally. Waunakee took first place with a pair of golfers, Brady Piazza and Maxwell Brud, earning medalist honors with scores of 73.
Team scores: Waunakee 311, DeForest 321, Milton 328, Fort Atkinson 339, Monona Grove 341, Stoughton 347, Beaver Dam 400, Watertown 475.