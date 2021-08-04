Shots fired Aug. 3 on W. Broadway, Monona police seeking more information

Shots were fired from a moving vehicle along W. Broadway at approximately 4:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, Monona police have confirmed.
According to a media release from Chief Brian Chaney Austin, a suspect driving westbound on W. Broadway in a white SUV with Illinois plates fired at a dark blue or black SUV. The dark colored SUV then made a u-turn and traveled eastbound on W. Broadway, while the white SUV continued westbound.
A witness at the scene told Monona police they observed a black handgun being pointed out the window of the white SUV, and two shell casings were later found near the scene.
At the time of the media release Tuesday evening, no victims or suspects had yet come forward and no license plate numbers or physical suspect descriptions had been given.
Monona police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Monona Police Department at (608)-222-0463, or Crime Stoppers at (608)-266-6014.
The case number is MO21-06569.