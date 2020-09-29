Monona Grove High School girls’ basketball team senior Halle Olson has received an offer to play women’s college basketball at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
During the 2019-20 season, Olson fit right into head coach Tyler Kuehl’s 3-point oriented shooting offense. She played in 16 games and hit 13-of-44 attempts from the arc.
Olson scored 12 points, all on 3-point shots, in a 72-47 win over Whitewater on Dec. 17, 2019. She also connected on a trio of threes for nine points in a 63-28 win at Baraboo on Nov. 26, 2019. The Silver Eagles finished 14-10 overall and 8-6 in the Badger South Conference.
“For me, the beauty of the campus only made me want to look more into attending Luther. Also, I have heard about the success of the program from other people, which also made me want to consider playing there,” Olson said. “The nursing program intrigued me too, and that they are connected with Mayo Clinic.”
Silver Eagles’ head coach Tyler Kuehl said Olson has an extreme passion for basketball and a great work ethic.
“I know Halle has been working hard on sharpening her shooting ability to make it truly elite,” he said. “She also has been working to improve her quickness and agility, as well as her strength. The college game is faster and tougher, and those will be areas that will help her transition.
“She also has the ability to be a knock-down 3-point shooter. Because of that combination, she definitely has the potential to be an asset to any team.”
Luther College is an NCAA Division III school that plays in the American Rivers Conference, which consists of private schools in Iowa and Nebraska. The team finished 15-10 overall and 12-4 in the conference in 2019-20 under head coach Amanda Bailey, who will be entering her 10th year at the helm of the Norse.
