Monona Grove gymnastics defeated by Reedsburg; Mya Tweedy takes first in all-around score

Sophomore Mya Tweedy took first place with an all-around score of 35.150 on Friday, Feb. 4, as the Monona Grove gymnastics team lost 126.100 to 124.250 against Reedsburg.
“Mya is a great all-around athlete, and she’s a really, really hard worker. She’s always in the gym, always on time and working her butt off to be a great gymnast,” said Monona Grove gymnastics co-coach Jane McCurry.
On the vault, Tweedy finished in first with a score of 8.800 with freshman Savanna Gangstad (8.400) in third and sophomore Katelin Wessley (8.150) in fifth.
Tweedy finished second on the bars with a score of 8.700 as senior Morgan Johnson (7.750) took fourth. In a first-place tie with Mylee Cheek of Reedsburg on the beam, Tweedy scored an 8.450.
“Our season has gone really well. Our team is really growing, it’s a young team, but they’ve really built up over the past couple of years,” said McCurry. “We’ve scored higher than we have since I’ve been a coach here, and it’s been a lot of fun to see the girls progress throughout the season.”
On the floor exercises, Tweedy (9.200) won the event as Wessley (7.400) finished fourth and Gangstad (7.350) took fifth.
Gangstad finished fourth with an all-around score of 29.950, and Wessley finished fifth with an all-around score of 28.000.
“There are a few girls that are all-around great contributors, Savanna Gangstad is an all-arounder for us as well and contributes to our team score,” said McCurry. “We also have a few really great specialists, Morgan Johnson on the beam and on the bars, and Katy Jo Wessley on the vault and on the floor in addition to others. It’s a team sport and we have a lot of really great girls.”
Monona Grove scored 33.350 on the vault, achieved a 30.750 on the bars, earned a 28.900 on the beam and scored a 31.250 on the floor.
Against Reedsburg, Monona Grove honored its seniors for senior night. The seniors on the JV and varsity roster include Shae Donelan, Grace Everhart, Morgan Johnson, Shannon McAllister, Avery Potter and Corinne Zegaldo.