The Monona Grove School District is conducting a public survey as it evaluates whether to continue its school resource officer program.
There are two school resource officers (SROs) in Monona Grove schools, one from the Monona Police Department and one from the Cottage Grove Police Department. Both officers spend about 40 hours per week in the schools.
A committee is working to make a recommendation to the Monona Grove School Board this summer about whether to continue with the SRO program, which has been in place since 1996.
In September, the Monona Grove School Board voted 6-1 to renew the agreement with the police departments for one more year. Previously, the agreements were for three years.
To provide input, click here.