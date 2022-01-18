Monona Grove gymnastics wins first dual meet in three years with victory over Baraboo

For the first time in three years, the Monona Grove gymnastics team won a dual meet with a 127.025-125.225 victory over Baraboo on Friday, Jan. 14.
Sophomore Mya Tweedy took fourth overall with an all-around score of 34.850. Freshman Savanna Gangstad placed third with a score of 31.425.
Tweedy took first place on the floor exercise with a score of 9.500 and Gangstad took fourth with a score of 8.400. On the beam, Tweedy (7.900) and senior Morgan Johnson (7.625) took first and second respectively.
On the bars, Tweedy took first with a score of 8.450 and Gangstad took fourth with a score of 7.575. Tweedy took first on the vault with a score of 9.000 and sophomore Ana Bingham took third with a score of 8.300.
Mount Horeb 138.6
Monona Grove 123.2
The Monona Grove gymnastics team was defeated 138.6-123.2 by Mount Horeb on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Sophomore Mya Tweedy placed fourth with an all-around score of 34.375 and freshman Savanna Gangstad took fifth with a score of 30.275.
Tweedy won the floor exercise with a score of 9.425. Ganstad took seventh (7.600) and senior Avery Potter (7.400) finished eighth.
In the vault, Tweedy took fourth with a score of 8.500. Sophomore Ana Bingham cracked the top five with a score of 8.350.
Tweedy took second in the uneven bars with a score of 8.400. With a score of 7.650, senior Morgan Johnson took seventh place. On the balance beam, Tweedy (8.050) took sixth and Johnson (7.600) took seventh.
Sydney Stoenner of Mount Horeb took first with an all-around score of 35.250.