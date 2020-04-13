The body of an adult male was recovered from Lake Monona on Friday, April 10, according to the Madison Police Department.
There were no obvious signs of foul play; however, it will be up to the Dane County Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death.
The man has been tentatively identified, and the ME will decide whether it appropriate to share his name publicly after his family is notified.
A resident called 911 around 12:45 p.m. after spotting a body in the lake. It was about 8 feet off shore, near Monona Terrace, police said.
