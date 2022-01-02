Sun Prairie EMS moves forward on extending services to Marshall, area townships

Rural residents would see a higher level of service with paramedics trained in life-threatening cardiac and airway emergencies which EMT level staff can’t provide in the townships and village, Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff said.
Sun Prairie EMS is moving forward on extending paramedic services to residents of the Village of Marshall and the towns of Sun Prairie, Medina and York by January 2023.
Contracts will be sent to municipal leaders for review on services that expected to boost care for rural residents and financially benefit the city. The municipalities are currently served through the Marshall Area EMS District.
The Marshall Area EMS District #14 has two full-time paramedics, along with a crew of on-call
“What we would bring is paramedics full-time, all the time,” Goff said. “They will also get greater assurance of reliability and availability, something that is not available under the current system of on-call and non-paramedics.”
Sun Prairie EMS will present draft contracts to the Towns of Sun Prairie, Medina, York and the Village of Marshall after the city council gave the go-ahead last week.
Early this year officials from the Village of Marshall and Towns of Sun Prairie, Medina and York approached the SPEMS about contracting its services as the Town of Sun Prairie decided to pull out of the district.
Goff expects the SPEMS to accept a transfer of equipment from Marshall Area EMS District, and staff an ambulance 24/7/365 at the Village of Marshall ambulance facility.
The new-created EMS district would hire from the dismantled Marshall Area EMS District and train EMTs to the paramedic-level requirements.
Each municipality’s share of the EMS district’s operations would be determined by a population, equalized value and number of EMS runs.
Goff said the city will make an initial investment in staff but the return on investments in future years would be “significant.” Start-up costs would be mitigated by taking ownership of assets and equipment of the Marshall Area EMS District.
“The financial benefits to the city is that it can spread its operating costs among its partners,” Goff told city alders at the Dec. 21 Committee of the Whole meeting.