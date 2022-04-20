 Skip to main content
MONONA GROVE GIRLS SOCCER

Monona Grove girls soccer wins against Mount Horeb and Madison East; loses to Madison West

The Monona Grove girls soccer team lost 2-0 to Madison West on Saturday, April 16.

The Silver Eagles are 3-2 on the season.

Madison West 2, Monona Grove 0

Madison West 2 0 — 2

Monona Grove 0 0 — 0

1st half

MW: 5:58, MW: 23:34.

Monona Grove 6, Madison East 0

Five first-half goals pushed the Silver Eagles past Madison East with a 6-0 victory on Thursday, April 14.

Junior midfielder Val Giallombardo put MG up 1-0, and assisted senior forward Emma Dyer on the second goal of the first half. Dyer then scored off an assist from junior midfielder Camille Gilbertson, extending the Silver Eagles lead to 3-0.

Monona Grove then went up 5-0 off a goal from freshman forward/midfielder Avery Tirschman, assisted by sophomore forward Kendyl Mabie and sophomore defender Bell Dehner also scored in the half.

In the second half, Giallombardo scored the sixth and final goal for Monona Grove in the win.

Monona Grove 3, Mount Horeb 1

Senior forward Emma Dyer scored a pair of goals on Tuesday, April 14 in a Monona Grove girls soccer 3-1 win over Mount Horeb.

In the first half, junior forward Maia Romero scored off an assist from senior defenseman Mara Hein, and Dyer scored on an assist from freshman forward Abby Koonce as MG took a 2-1 lead. Dyer put the game away in the second half, scoring on an assist from freshman midfielder/forward Avery Tirschman, giving MG the 3-1 victory.

