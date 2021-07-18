Lake Ripley Country Club Results

Mary Ann Zwaska was the winner of the Lake Ripley Country Club flag race for nine holes on Tuesday, June 8.
After a rainout on June 29, the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization returned to the fairway on Tuesday, July 6.
The team of Sarah Baird, Marlene Lee, Betty Litscher and Carol Zimbric won the best ball competition. Virginia Newcomb won first place in flight one for the nine-hole golfers, winning low net and low putts as well. Carol Schneider took second in low net, and Mary Ann Zwaska took second in low putts.
A first-place tie occurred in low net between Lora Kautzer and Jan Benzinger in the second flight. Jane Spindler took second in low net and low putts. A tie also occurred for first place in low putts between Kautzer and Vickie O’Kane.
Marie Brown took first in low net in flight three, and Julie Clark had the lowest number of putts.
Flag Race
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization held a Flag Race on June 8.
In golf, a flag race is described as golfers adding their handicap to the par score to the course and trying to go the farthest on those strokes. Once the golfer has used their strokes, they plant their flag as a marker. If nobody’s flag is planted beyond their flag, they are the winner.
For the nine-hole race, Mary Ann Zwaska took first place. April Mickelson won the 18-hole race.