WPS Health Solutions recently won two silver Telly Awards for a video produced for WPS Military and Veterans Health.
Winners were selected from 12,000 entries, which came from all 50 states and five continents. WPS stood in good company and high recognition with well-known enterprises. Microsoft, Nickelodeon and NBC Comcast were among those receiving silver awards.
The winning video, titled “For Your Service,” features WPS’ long history of serving military personnel, veterans, and their families. Originally, the video was shown on the scoreboard at the 2019 Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
Later, the WPS creative team edited the video for a 30-second television commercial for WPS Medicare Market Solutions.
WPS won in the Institutional/Corporate Image and Direct Marketing non-broadcast categories.
The award-winning segment was shot and edited by Nathan Redman and Erik Eichstadt, directed by Matthew Stanosz, and written by Wendy Hathaway.
“This was a wonderful project to work on. The multimedia team was able to collaborate with the events team on a major sponsorship. It’s an honor to represent the Military and Veterans Health business unit and highlight more than 70 years of WPS service,” said Stanosz, multimedia supervisor.
“This is a very talented creative team, and combine that with a great story to tell, it’s a winning combination,” added WPS creative director Eric Roell. “So many people in our department worked on this project, and I’m proud that we’ve been recognized for the quality of our work.”
The team has won a total of 18 Telly Awards in the last five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.