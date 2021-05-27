A Cottage Grove man was arrested Wednesday after crashing his car into a house in the town of Christiana, police say.
According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Robert D. Brend, a 36-year-old from Cottage Grove, lost control of his 2007 Lexus ES and struck a house at 2860 CTH W in the town of Christiana at about 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
Three occupants in the home were not injured, but the damage to the exterior wall of the kitchen is estimated at about $75,000.
Brend was arrested for operating while intoxicated and cited for inattentive driving and failure to maintain control.