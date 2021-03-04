Police lights
Stock photo

On Wednesday morning, a man entered the Associated Bank at 4407 Cottage Grove Road in Madison and demanded money from the teller, Madison Police have reported.

No weapon was seen, but the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was described as a white man with blue eyes, a brown jacket, blue jeans and a white cloth over his head and the lower part of his face.

If you have any information about the robbery, Madison police ask you to report it to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or at p3tips.com

