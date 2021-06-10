Monona Grove boys golf season ends with fifth-place finish in sectionals

Connor Bracken hits a tee shot at the Portage Regional on Tuesday, June 1. Bracken was tied for the lowest Monona Grove score with an 81.
Monona Grove’s season came to an end on Tuesday, June 8 with a fifth-place finish at the 2021 WIAA Division 1 Janesville Parker Sectional.
Connor Bracken and Jacob Frederickson tied for Monona Grove’s lowest score with an 81. Frederickson shot 5-over-par 36 on the first nine, and shot 4-over 36 on the back nine, earning a birdie on the 12th hole. Frederickson finished tied for twelfth overall.
After shooting nine over on the front nine, Bracken rebounded by shooting even on the back, helped by birdies on the 10th, 12th and 14th holes. Bracken also tied for twelfth overall.
Mitchell Hackel shot an 85, ending the round in 23rd place. Right behind Hackel was Jordan Hibner, who ended the round with an 86 and earned a 26th-place finish.
Elliott Erb’s score of 100 was not used in the team tally. Erb earned a par on the 16th hole.
Griffin Oberneder of Beloit Memorial earned medalist honors after shooting a 69 on the round.
Team scores: Beloit Memorial 312, Mukwonago 320, Milton 324, Fort Atkinson 329, Monona Grove 333, Stoughton 338, Sun Prairie 340, Oregon 341