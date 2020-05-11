In honor of Memorial Day, BB Jacks in Cottage Grove will contribute 10 percent of all carryout food proceeds Wednesday, May 20, to American Legion Post 248.
BB Jacks is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youths and sponsoring programs in the community that advocate patriotism and devotion to fellow servicemembers and veterans.
Local American Legion Commander Jon Russell said this contribution will be placed toward the post’s annual donation to the Cottage Grove food pantry, which has seen an increase in use during the current pandemic.
