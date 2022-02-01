Monona Grove girls basketball defeats DeForest, loses to Watertown; Avery Poole named semifinalist for senior point guard award

Ellie Demet scored 15 points for Watertown’s girls basketball team in a 48-39 Badger East win over Monona Grove on Thursday, Jan. 27 at WHS.
Monona Grove senior guard Avery Poole, who was recently named a semi-finalist for the senior point guard award by Wisconsin Sports Network, recorded 15 points. Demet scored nine of her points in the second half for the Goslings, who improved to 15-5 and 7-4 in conference.
Monona Grove (10-7, 8-3) sits in third place in the Badger-East Conference standings.
WATERTOWN 48, MONONA GROVE 39
Monona Grove 17 22 — 39
Watertown 24 24 — 48
Monona Grove (fg ft-fta tp) — Clevidence 3 0-0 7, Nelson 1 0-2 3, Moreau 2 0-0 6, BonDurant 1 0-0 2, Poole 5 0-0 15, Zuda 3 0-0 6 Totals 15 0-2 39
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Oiler 4 3-4 12, Demet 6 3-4 15, Johnson 1 2-3 4, Gifford 1 2-2 4, Hinrichs 5 0-1 11, Quinn 1 0-0 2 Totals 18 10-14 48
Three-point goals — MG 9 (Clevidence, Nelson, Moreau 2, Poole 5), W 2 (Oiler, Hinrichs).
Total fouls — MG 14, W 8
Monona Grove 53, DeForest 44
The Monona Grove girls basketball team got off a four-game losing streak on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with a 53-44 win over DeForest.
“One thing we really struggled with against Wauankee is letting missed shots affect our defensive intensity. I was so proud to see the players grow in this area against DeForest,” said Monona Grove head coach Tyler Kuehl.
Junior guard Taylor Moreau helped kick-start a 10-2 lead for Monona Grove with a 3-pointer. However, a DeForest timeout and a four-minute scoring drought for the Silver Eagles tied the game at 10-10.
After initially being stymied by a pesky DeForest press, the Silver Eagles began to break through with some baskets. Senior guard Avery Poole found senior forward Gwen BonDurant for a score.
“DeForest has a ton of long athletes, and they are really disciplined defensively. We knew coming into the game that they were going to double hard in the full and half court.” said Kuehl.
Sophomore guard Karsyn Nelson picked the pocket of a DeForest guard, taking the steal for a layup and sophomore guard Abbey Inda hit a spin move in the lane to get a basket, giving MG a 19-10 lead. Senior guard Emily Clevidence sank a 3-pointer and Poole hit a pair of free throws to put MG up 27-19 at the half.
Poole then hit a 3-pointer to start the second half, but a 10-3 run by DeForest (11-7,5-5) took the MG lead down to one, at 30-29. Clevidence assisted BonDurant, who hit a basket while being fouled. Two 3-pointers by Moreau pushed MG ahead 38-32 with 10 minutes left.
“Taylor has been incredible over these last few games,” said Kuehl. “She has played with such a great intensity and I truly believe it has raised the level of our entire team.”
With shots not falling, the Silver Eagles remained active at 39-35 by gathering offensive rebounds. Senior guard Emma Lee gathered a miss from Poole, kicked it back out to Poole, who buried the 3-pointer and put MG up 42-35 with eight minutes left.
“We make a concerted effort to get extra possessions via offensive rebounding. We have a lot of shooters, and one of the best 3’s you can get is off an offensive rebound,” said Kuehl.
Down the stretch, Monona Grove held DeForest in check on offense and extended its lead. Senior forward Paige Hanson hit a pair of free throws, Nelson found Poole for another 3-pointer and Nelson assisted BonDurant for a bucket, putting MG up 51-40 with two minutes left.
Bleeding out the clock, Monona Grove put away the 53-44 victory. Moreau finished the night with 15 points and Poole added 14 points.
Monona Grove 53, DeForest 44
DeForest 19 25 — 44
Monona Grove 27 26 — 53
DeForest (fg ft-ft tp) — Oberg 7 2-4 17, A. Kelliher 6 0-2 17, M. Pickhardt 2 0-0 4, J. Pickhardt 1 0-2 2, Manske 0 2-4 2, Eiselt 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-12 44.
Monona Grove (fg ft-ft tp) — Moreau 5 1-2 15, Poole 3 5-6 14, BonDurant 4 0-1 8, Clevidence 2 1-1 6, Inda 1 3-4 5, Nelson 1 1-2 3, Hanson 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 13-18 53.
Three pointers — Monona Grove 8 (Moreau 4, Poole 3, Clevidence), DeForest 6 (A. Kelliher 5, Oberg)
Total fouls — DeForest 20, Monona Grove 11.
Fouled out — DeForest (M. Pickhardt).