Computer Magic was bought by two longtime employees, Tom Breuer and Brandon Gracyalny, as of Thursday, July 2.
“This is a long time coming, and we are so excited about the new transition,” said Breuer, new president at Computer Magic. “The former owner, Greg Gracyalny, decided to retire in December 2018 and left me in charge of management and operations. Since then, we’ve (Breuer and Brandon Gracyalny) been working to build the company to the point where we could buy Greg out.”
Since 1998, Computer Magic has been by providing IT help to small- and mid-sized businesses.
As IT support specialists, they’ve been helping these businesses achieve better growth by turning their technology into a competitive advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.