The virtual Hot2Trot run to benefit the Cottage Grove Fire Department generated a $5,000 donation to the department as well as 209 registered participants.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only the 5k and half marathon races were held this year.
Justin Sills of Cottage Grove was the overall men’s 5k winner with a time of 19 minutes 30 seconds. Leanne Havertape was the overall 5k women’s winner with a time of 22:41.
In the half marathon race, the men’s winner was Benjamin Stricker of Jefferson with a time of 1:28:22. Carisa Baker of Madison captured the top women’s spot with a time of 2:52:50.
Winners in the 5k by age group were:
– Male, 14 and younger: Preston Huemmer, Cottage Grove, 22:22.
– Male, 15-19: Tyler Brose, Cottage Grove, 23:42.
– Male, 40-49: Robert Brose, Cottage Grove, 23:42.
– Male, 50-59: Dave Berndt, Stoughton, 23:18.
– Female, 14 and younger: Kristina Fritz, Cottage Grove, 34:19.
– Female, 20-29: Meghan Reetz, Beloit, 28:02.
– Female, 30-39: Cindi Kelm-Nelson, Cottage Grove, 23:42.
– Female, 40-49: Kate Harrell, Cottage Grove, 28:54.
– Female, 50-59: Terrie Howe, Cottage Grove, 26:33.
– Female, 60-69: Marilyn Waite, Pulaski, 38:11.
– Female, 70 and older: Diana Henning, Farmersburg, Iowa, 48:36.
Winners in the half marathon by age group were:
– Male, 19 and younger: Landon Rabbitt, Sun Prairie, 2:11:07.
– Male, 20-24: Karl Hummel, Madison, 1:56:42.
– Male, 25-29: Aaron Wichmann, Waukesha, 2:20:00.
– Male, 35-39: Jim Stitt, Cottage Grove, 1:43:42.
– Male, 40-44: Brian Dunbar, Cottage Grove, 1:31:48.
– Male, 50-54: Dennis Esser, DeForest, 2:24:44.
– Male, 55-59: Dave Bohler, Janesville, 2:08:14.
– Male, 65 and older: Jim Schnitzler, Cottage Grove, 2:56:30.
– Female, 25-29: Ashley Lahti, Winona, Minnesota, 2:05:29.
– Female, 30-34: Anna Drewry, Madison, 2:10:07.
– Female, 35-39: Emily Endres, Cottage Grove, 1:57:16.
– Female, 40-44: Jessica Borszich, Marshall, 1:55:10.
– Female, 50-54: Julie Tolfree, Saginaw, Michigan, 2:26:41.
– Female, 60-64: Julia Weinberger, Randolph, 2:37:10.
The 11th annul run will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.