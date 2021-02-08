There were no first-place finishes for the Monona Grove High School boys’ swimming team at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 2 state meet at Waukesha South High School.
But Head Coach Kelly Chadesh had to be pleased with the number of podium finishes her team accumulated at the Feb. 5 event. The Silver Eagles had five finishes in the top-six as many swimmers walking away with medals around their necks.
In individual events, junior Cameron Tejeda had two second-place finishes, first in the 100-yard butterfly where covered the distance in 51.39, 1.2 seconds behind first place Colin Senke of Madison Edgewood. In the 100-backstroke, it was the same story as Tejeda took second behind Senke with a time of 49.28.
Junior Caleb Jondle also stepped on the podium after a fifth-place showing in the 500-yard freestyle. His time of 4:58.06 was about 24 seconds behind race winner Isaac Fleig of Cedarburg.
Monona Grove captured a third-place finish in the 200-medley relay as Tejeda, senior John McAllister, junior Jonah Elfers and senior Eli Scott swam to a time of 1:38.32. Cedarburg’s quartet won the race in 1:36.29.
The Silver Eagles also had a good showing in the 400-freestyle relay as McAllister, Elfers, Jondle and Tejeda took fourth in 3:15.55, four seconds behind first place Cedarburg. In other races, Jondle finished 10th in the 200-freestyle, freshman Ethan Johnson was 10th in the 200-individual medley and 12th in the 100-butterfly and Elfers took seventh in the 100-backstroke and 13th in the 50-freestyle. The 200-freestyle relay team with McAllister, freshman Danny O’Malley, Johnson and Scott ended in 11th place. In team points, Monona Grove ranked fifth with 157. Cedarburg won the state title with 309 points, Whitefish Bay was second, Madison Edgewood third and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights took fourth.
