Monona Grove boys basketball win over Jefferson as Jordan Hibner scores 35

Dec 13, 2021

Senior guard Jordan Hibner had a game-high 35 points as Monona Grove topped the host Jefferson boys basketball team 87-48 on Friday, Dec. 10. The Silver Eagles (3-2) led 34-27 at the break before ramping up the full court pressure, scoring 53 second-half points.Junior guard Ethan Phillips led the Eagles (0-4) with 17 points, senior guard Braden McGraw chipped in 12 and junior forward Paden Phillips contributed 10.MONONA GROVE 87, JEFFERSON 48Monona Grove 34 53 -- 87Jefferson 27 21 -- 48Monona Grove (fg, ft-ft, pt) -- Hibner 13 5-7 35, I. Erb 4 0-1 9, J. Otto 1 0-0 2, E. Erb 4 1-4 9, Bittner 1 2-2 4, Kirore 2 0-0 4, Inda 1 0-0 3, Anderson 1 0-1 2, Wendricks 0 2-2 2, Weise 2 0-0 5, Davis-Troller 1 0-0 2, Toijala 3 1-2 8, Bahr 0 2-2 2. Totals 33 13-21 87. Sophomore guard Isaiah Erb scored nine points in Monona Grove's win over Jefferson on Friday. Jefferson -- Kammer 1 1-2 4, McGraw 5 0-3 12, Ganser 1 0-2 2, Neitzel 0 2-2 2, P. Phillips 5 0-1 10, E. Phillips 6 3-4 17, Butina 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 7-17 48.Three-point goals -- MG (Hibner 4, Inda 1, I. Erb 1, Weise 1, Toijala 1) 8; J (McGraw 2, E. Phillips 2, Kammer 1) 5.Total fouls -- MG 22, J 20.Fouled out -- J McGraw.Monroe 59Monona Grove 54Monroe forward J.T. Seagreaves, who has committed to play football at UW-Madison, showed MG that his talents carry from the gridiron to the hardwood.The three-sport athlete had a game-high 25 points in a Monroe (4-0) 59-54 victory over Monona Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 7.Senior guard Jordan Hibner led the Silver Eagles with 17 points scored. Junior guard Johnny Bittner recorded 12 points in the loss. Monona Grove (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Hibner 5, 1-2, 17, Bittner 6, 0-0, 12, I. Erb 0, 4-4, 7, Anderson 2, 2-2, 6, Otto 1, 0-0, 5, E. Erb 2, 0-0, 4, Weise 0, 0-0, 3, Thomas 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 17, 7-8, 54.Three pointers — Monona Grove (Hibner 2, Weise, Otto, I. Erb).