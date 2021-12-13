Offers go here

hot
MONONA GROVE BOYS BASKETBALL

Monona Grove boys basketball win over Jefferson as Jordan Hibner scores 35

  • 1 min to read

Senior guard Jordan Hibner had a game-high 35 points as Monona Grove topped the host Jefferson boys basketball team 87-48 on Friday, Dec. 10. 

The Silver Eagles (3-2) led 34-27 at the break before ramping up the full court pressure, scoring 53 second-half points.

Junior guard Ethan Phillips led the Eagles (0-4) with 17 points, senior guard Braden McGraw chipped in 12 and junior forward Paden Phillips contributed 10.

MONONA GROVE 87, JEFFERSON 48

Monona Grove 34 53 -- 87

Jefferson 27 21 -- 48

Monona Grove (fg, ft-ft, pt) -- Hibner 13 5-7 35, I. Erb 4 0-1 9, J. Otto 1 0-0 2, E. Erb 4 1-4 9, Bittner 1 2-2 4, Kirore 2 0-0 4, Inda 1 0-0 3, Anderson 1 0-1 2, Wendricks 0 2-2 2, Weise 2 0-0 5, Davis-Troller 1 0-0 2, Toijala 3 1-2 8, Bahr 0 2-2 2. Totals 33 13-21 87.

Isaiah Erb
Buy Now

Sophomore guard Isaiah Erb scored nine points in Monona Grove's win over Jefferson on Friday. 

Jefferson -- Kammer 1 1-2 4, McGraw 5 0-3 12, Ganser 1 0-2 2, Neitzel 0 2-2 2, P. Phillips 5 0-1 10, E. Phillips 6 3-4 17, Butina 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 7-17 48.

Three-point goals -- MG (Hibner 4, Inda 1, I. Erb 1, Weise 1, Toijala 1) 8; J (McGraw 2, E. Phillips 2, Kammer 1) 5.

Total fouls -- MG 22, J 20.

Fouled out -- J McGraw.

Monroe 59

Monona Grove 54

Monroe forward J.T. Seagreaves, who has committed to play football at UW-Madison, showed MG that his talents carry from the gridiron to the hardwood.

The three-sport athlete had a game-high 25 points in a Monroe (4-0) 59-54 victory over Monona Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Senior guard Jordan Hibner led the Silver Eagles with 17 points scored. Junior guard Johnny Bittner recorded 12 points in the loss. 

Monona Grove (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Hibner 5, 1-2, 17, Bittner 6, 0-0, 12, I. Erb 0, 4-4, 7, Anderson 2, 2-2, 6, Otto 1, 0-0, 5, E. Erb 2, 0-0, 4, Weise 0, 0-0, 3, Thomas 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 17, 7-8, 54.

Three pointers — Monona Grove (Hibner 2, Weise, Otto, I. Erb).

