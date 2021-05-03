The Monona Grove cross country team had a lot to celebrate at Saturday’s sectional meet in Middleton, especially since senior Eli Trader will get to run at state after his performance for the Silver Eagles.
Trader finished in fifth place at the meet with a time of 16:31.09, a personal record for him.
As a team, the Silver Eagle girls finished fifth with a score of 141 and seventh place for the boys race with a score of 146. Coach Abby Dilcher was excited about the performance of Monona Grove’s runners.
“I was really pleased with all of our varsity runners. All of them either had a season or lifetime best,” Dilcher said.
After Trader finished in fifth, he was soon joined by his teammate junior Jacob Anderson, who completed a time of 17:31.83 which earned him a 24th- place finish.
The rest of the times for the boys include senior Kevin Keaveny (31st, 17:49.91), junior Charlie Janda (40th, 18:02.95), senior Steven Koopmans (46th, 18:27.20) and senior Lucas Maertz (75th, 20:25.36).
The MG girls were led by senior Peighton Nelson’s time of 20:25.98, which earned her an 11th-place finish. Junior Allison Yundt cracked into the top-15 with a time of 20.39.97.
Other results include senior Anya Schmidt (32nd, 21:40.48), junior Lindsey Poels (46th, 22:28.34), freshman Riley Zielke (48th, 22:35.30), junior Mikalya Degroot (51st, 22:45.69) and freshman Abby McConnell (65th, 23:49.74).
As the alternate fall season comes to an end, Dilcher is happy with how the Silver Eagles adjusted to an unusual season.
“Really proud of the perseverance the girls had. They’ve been so flexible with ongoing changes,” said Dilcher. “They gave it all they had not knowing if they would have a postseason.”
Trader and the rest of the state qualifiers will run on Saturday, May 8. They will run at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
