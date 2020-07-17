To thee editor,
We are fortunate to have Melissa Sargent as a candidate for State Senate District 16. I was also fortunate to spend time with Melissa discussing the election and a range of issues. I came away impressed with her understanding and command of the issues facing Wisconsin, Monona and other communities in the 16th Senate District.
I was particularly impressed with her depth of knowledge and commitment to invest in quality health care and K-12 education and our state colleges and universities. Melissa is clearly the best informed, most knowledgeable and committed candidate to represent us in the State Senate and the next legislature.
Please join Mayor Mary O'Connor, many Dane County area officials and me in supporting Melissa Sargent for State Senate at the election on Aug. 11.
Dean Bowles
Former Monona mayor and Monona Grove School Board member
