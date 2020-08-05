The coronavirus pandemic has caused a shift in operations for the Monona Public Library, but staff continues to plan and host a variety of virtual events for adults, children, teens, tweens and families.
Online registration for all programs is at mononalibrary.org.
– A Dungeons and Dragons virtual program will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. This is for youths 10-17. Choose your character, embark on treacherous adventures, discover treasure and dark secrets, and battle against villainous foes from your device at home.
– Paws and Pages: Read with a Dog will be held Monday, Aug. 17. Sign up for a 15-minute time slot.
– Build a Frog and Toad House will be offered twice – Tuesday, Aug. 18, and Wednesday, Aug. 19. Sessions will begin at 9:30 a.m. and are intended for children 4-8.
– Jennifer Falkowski will host two online creativity courses, one on Thursday, Aug. 20, and a second on Thursday, Aug. 27 (separate registration required for each).
On Aug. 20, explore visible mending. Be prepared to practice a few basic mending techniques like exterior and interior patching, working with denim and other materials, and adding patch pockets. Then, on Aug. 27, use the new techniques to make your own hand-stitched, reversible masks. After registration, you will receive details about when to pick up your art kit at the library and the login information for the online Zoom session.
Each session begins at 7 p.m. and are intended for teens and adults.
– A virtual Roblox club will meet from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. This is for children 10-17. Join the teen librarian as she hosts a Roblox party. Participants will also use Discord, a secure and private voice channel so everyone can chat while they build their own worlds and play games online.
– Virtual storytimes are offered on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
