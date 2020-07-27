A 24-year-old woman from Highland was transported and admitted to UW Hospital Saturday, July 25, after the UTV she was a passenger in crashed. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Dane County sheriff’s deputies and a DNR warden responded to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. on Hubred Lane in the Town of Cottage Grove.
The driver, Khamon G. Uphoff, 25, of Deerfield, was arrested by the DNR for causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A second passenger, a 21-year-old Cottage Grove man, was not injured.
