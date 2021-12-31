Monona Grove students will return from winter break in-person, despite other districts moving to virtual learning

Students in the Monona Grove School District will return from winter break to in-person learning as planned, despite a recent announcement that the Madison Metropolitan School District will transition to virtual learning.
Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson shared a message with families on Friday, Dec. 31 that students at all grade levels are set to return to school buildings in person for classes on Jan. 3 as planned.
The Madison Metropolitan School District announced on Dec. 30 that schools will delay the return of students from winter break from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, and then resume lessons virtually, with staff members reporting to school buildings in-person. MMSD cited rising COVID-19 case numbers locally, as well as the threat of the omicron variant and staffing shortages, as the reasons for the transition.
The Monona Grove School District reacted to this announcement in an email to families, saying the MMSD decision may be causing uncertainty for Monona Grove families.
"While case counts in Dane County are high, we have prioritized in-person learning and have successfully implemented strong mitigation protocols in order to keep students in school," Olson wrote.
"We are closely monitoring multiple factors including our rates of positive tests and close contacts among staff and students, as well as requests for substitutes due to illness," the statement continued.
"While significant changes could spur an emergency closure, those numbers appear manageable at this time. We plan to return to in-person learning next week," Olson said.