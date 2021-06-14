Letter to the Editor: Cottage Grove Library

On June 21 the Cottage Grove Village Board members will be discussing and selecting the priorities list for 2022. Before next Monday, it is very important for residents to give their opinion about building a public library in Cottage Grove in the next 5 years or sooner. An email to all board members can be sent to one email address: villageboard@village.cottage-grove.wi.us Given the high level of community support and the research completed by the Library Planning Committee, the ranking for the library must be higher than last year.
The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library appreciate all the work the Library Planning Committee and the Village Board and Staff have completed thus far. The fall 2020 library survey gathered significant feedback from residents in Cottage Grove with a 30% response rate. About 70% of the Cottage Grove Village households indicated they are extremely or very interested in building a physical library. At an upcoming Village Board meeting, we hope the Village Board signs the DPI letter, approves a Library Board, and this fall implements the first yearly library budget.
The library will support the full list of board priorities such as economic growth plus equitable and inclusive projects. I am hopeful that the board will make the essential need of a library a reality for the residents of Cottage Grove. United in a stronger Cottage Grove Community,
-Anne Schoenemann, President
Friends of the Cottage Grove Community Library, Inc.