Junior defensive lineman Camden Sisler put up some good numbers for the Monona Grove High School football team in 2018.
He was named All-Badger South Conference honorable mention after contributing 33 total tackles, eight tackles for loss of yardage, two sacks and one fumble recovery.
Yet, his heart was more into lacrosse, a game he began playing at age 11.
After gaining some experience at the high school and club level, Sisler has signed on to perform on the Edgewood College lacrosse team. He has no regrets of bringing his football playing career to an end.
“What I get out of lacrosse is the ability to continually compete in a sport that I love and the ability to improve my game day in and day out and contribute to helping my team win,” he said. “I also love the feeling of being on a team with a common goal and variety of personalities and skill sets coming together just being one family.”
Learning lacrosse
Lacrosse is played on a field 110 yards long by 60 yards wide, or roughly the size of a football field. Each team has 10 players on the field: three attackers, three midfielders, three defenders and a goalie.
Goals are in nine-yard radius circles, 15 yards from the end lines. Players use sticks with cloth netting to scoop up loose balls, pass to teammates or take shots on goal.
“The game is a lot like soccer in the way the field is set up and the play style or flow of the game is played like basketball in the way you can set picks, catch and shoot, and run plays,” Sisler said.
He started playing lacrosse as a pre-teen with the Madison East Side Wave Lacrosse club, and played on a high school co-op consisting of three schools: Monona Grove, Madison LaFollette and Madison East. He was also a member of the Dane County Coyotes club/travel team. Gradually, his skills and focus on the game improved.
“In youth, I was a fairly, mild-mannered player as I really didn’t take the game as seriously as I did other sports like football,” he said. “However, after starting high school, I became equally as focused on lacrosse as football, and began to do more offseason skills’ work at clinics and camps with local travel teams and clubs, and it furthered my development tremendously.”
Sisler plays on defense and is responsible for guarding the goaltender and prevent opponents from scoring.
“With my position of defense, you are usually in a coverage scheme and cover an area or man, you also have a longer stick to have a farther reach, and the goal is to prevent shots on the goalie and the other team scoring as well as clearing the ball,” Sisler said.
Aside from strength and conditioning sessions in the weight room, Sisler works on other skills a good lacrosse player must have to be successful.
“It requires a lot more endurance and footwork training and the game itself is a little less dependent on movement rather than physicality compared to having to train as a defensive lineman in football,” Sisler said. “Since entering the collegiate level it has been a lot different with more film study, workouts and additional small group practice sessions in both the off-season and in-season.”
Selecting Edgewood
At first, Sisler was planning to play lacrosse at Lindenwood College in Belleville, Illinois. Yet, the school shut down in 2019. Sisler attended Madison College before signing with Edgewood College.
“I initially contacted Edgewood College and Coach (Jeremy) Napier after learning that they would have a program in the 2020-2021 season,” Sisler said. “Coach Napier was consistently in communication with me about possibly playing this year and eventually after considering my options, I decided to sign with Edgewood.”
Sisler is seeking a Bachelor’s degree in business with emphasis in finance. He hopes to settle into a career in wealth management and financial services. In the meantime, he hopes the popularity of lacrosse will increase as more people learn about the sport.
“It will require more growth and accessibility in non-traditional hotbed areas of the country as it has a lot of recognition on the east coast,” Sisler said.
“However, everywhere else, the game is still largely not as recognized. I hope to see the game grow even more within the state of Wisconsin and to hopefully see Monona Grove start a team in the future.”
