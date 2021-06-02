Monona Grove boys golf wins Portage Regional

The Silver Eagles will advance to sectionals after taking first place in the Portage Regional competition on Tuesday, June 1.
"Going into today, our scores are right up there with the other three teams and we’re hoping that we have a good day," said Monona Grove head coach Daniel Zweifel before the tournament. "We came out yesterday and practiced and had a good practice round, and the weather is beautiful."
Through the front nine, Monona Grove was in the top four on the leaderboard. However, the Silver Eagles improved their play to finish first with a team score of 346.
"We’ve really had a good spring. We’ve had to survive some tricky windy weather, but we’ve competed with Edgewood, we’ve been really pretty close with Edgewood,” said Zweifel. “We are just continuing to march along, and we’re hoping that we all come together at this point of the year.”
The Silver Eagles were led by junior Jordan Hibner, who finished in a tie for third overall with a score of 84. Junior Jacob Frederickson’s score of 86 took fifth in the competition.
“You just hope that by June, when it rolls around, you’re starting to play your best, and our top three guys have started to put it together," said Zweifel. “If those three guys put things together at the same time, then we’re pretty good.”
Senior Connor Bracken and junior Mitchell Hackel finished tied for eighth, each shooting an 88. Junior Elliott Erb finished in 20th place with a score of 95 that was not used in the team tally.
“This is one of those teams where they really like to golf,” Zweifel said. “They are at the golf course all the time and they’re always playing and they’re good friends and it’s been fun to watch.”
Tyler Schick of Sun Prairie earned medalist honors after shooting an 81.
Team scores: Monona Grove 346, Sun Prairie 351, Oregon 353, Stoughton 358, McFarland 388, DeForest 394, Portage 402, Madison La Follette 418.