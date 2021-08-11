The Monona Braves earned a first-round playoff win over Columbus, cruising past the Crawdads with a 19-3 victory.
“We got a lot of young guys here today, and they hadn’t played a lot of games all year, so they were saving their hits for the playoffs,” said Braves manager Vince Schmitz.
Corey Schmidt pitched a scoreless top of the first inning for Monona. The Braves put up three runs in the bottom of the first after Kyle McHugh brought in Taylor Carlson on a sacrifice fly, Kian O’Brien scored on a wild pitch and Schmitz also scored on a wild pitch.
In the bottom of the third, Monona doubled its lead after scoring another three runs. Beau Goff hit a two-out double and scored on an RBI single by Casey Seelow by sliding under the tag at home plate. Taylor Carlson hit a two-run single to extend the Monona lead to 6-0.
Columbus looked to cut into the lead in the top of the fourth after back-to-back infield singles with nobody out. A 6-4-3 double play by Shawn Held, O’Brien and Schmitz got two quick outs and then a strikeout by Schmidt got Monona out of the inning.
The Braves doubled their lead in the bottom of the fourth with Schmitz scoring on a throwing error after Jordan Carlson reached base. A walk by Goff put two runners on for Mason Coyle, who hit a two-run triple, pushing the lead to 9-0.
Monona was not finished as Held walked and a throwing error by Columbus, its third error of the inning, allowed another run to score. O’Brien plated two more runs with a double over the outstretched glove of the Columbus center fielder, giving Monona a 12-0 lead.
Jordan Carlson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, stretching the Monona lead to 13-0.
Columbus added three runs in the sixth, cutting the lead to 13-3. Monona added to the lead with six runs in the bottom of the sixth, extending the lead to 19-3.
“We’re a family here, we love it when everyone gets to play, and it’s really nice to see those guys get on base and add to what we’re doing,” said Schmitz.
Cameron Lucey pushed in a run with a single, an RBI walk by Matt Wiley, a two-run double by Coyle and a wild pitch brought home Wiley. Andy Swanson pitched a scoreless seventh inning, recording two strikeouts in the 19-3 win.
Coyle went three for five with four RBIs in the win. O’Brien went one for three with two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base.
The Braves, who improved to 9-2 on the year, advanced to the Eastern Section Semi-final. Monona will face the Cottage Grove Firemen (5-6) at 1 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 15.