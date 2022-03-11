Letter to the editor: Dane County Supervisors message

A message from local Dane County supervisors
Hi, neighbors! We’re your Dane County Supervisors, Melissa Ratcliff (District #36) and Kate McGinnity (District #37). It’s our honor to serve our rural communities in southeastern Dane County. We serve all or part of Cottage Grove (town and village), Pleasant Springs, Cambridge, Deerfield (town and village), Rockdale, Albion, Dunkirk, Rutland, Christiana, Edgerton (Ward 7), and with redistricting the southern half of Medina and Sun Prairie, and a small portion of Madison. We wanted to share with you some of our work on the County Board to deliver for hardworking families.
Since day one, we’ve been collaborating to deliver on a crucial issue: expanding rural broadband access. We have been leading the charge to rectify inequities in accessible, reliable, and affordable broadband across Dane County. Together, we formed and now lead the first-ever Dane County Task Force on Broadband. This task force has brought together 15 of the most talented and creative experts on broadband in the County as we’ve rolled up our sleeves to tackle this issue.
In 2022, broadband access has become as important as access to basic utilities like heat and electricity. There are vast swaths of our County that have little or no access to broadband. This is unacceptable. When we bring our Task Force findings to the full County Board this summer, we will provide recommendations that include pairing municipalities with service providers, identifying where we need targeted broadband infrastructure, and marshaling newly-acquired local data to qualify for state and federal grants. This will put us on the road to ensuring a farmer in Medina has the same access to broadband as a young professional in downtown Madison.
We also lead the Area Agency for Aging (AAA) Board. We’re tackling critical housing and health issues, as well as programming and nutrition for adults 55 and older. We’ve helped two school districts launch Computer Buddies programs, which matches elementary-aged students with older adults through a digital pen pal program. We look forward to expanding this program in other area school districts. We’re also looking ahead toward addressing pressing issues around centralized transportation options and affordable housing for older adults.
We hope to continue the honor of serving you. We are both running for re-election on April 5, and hope to have earned your support. Please don’t hesitate to reach out. We can be easily reached at katefordane@gmail.com or mratcliffcommittee@gmail.com.