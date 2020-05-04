The current safer-at-home order is effective through Tuesday, May 26, to prevent spikes in COVID-19 cases that could further strain the state’s health care system and risk more lives. As a result, the Monona Senior Center will continue to be available by phone to answer questions, address concerns and help seniors through this challenging time.
Call and leave a message at 222-3415 and senior center staff will return the call as soon as possible.
“It is likely that when the order is lifted, we will not be able to hold programming like we are all used to in order to maintain the safety and health of everyone,” said Diane Mikelbank, senior center director. “We have been working to provide opportunities to connect virtually for fitness, socialization and education.”
Among the programming opportunities are:
– Coffee and Conversation, held through a Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Call the senior center, leave your email address on the voicemail, and staff will email an invite.
– Mindful Movement for Energy and Wellness. Laura DiJulius will lead everyone in a live Zoom exercise class, adaptable to all abilities. Classes are held each Tuesday and Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. Again, call and leave your email address for an invite.
– Radio Dance Party at Home (’50s and ’60s style) on WVMO. Tune into WVMO, 98.7 FM, at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for a family dance party followed by the 5’50s and ’60s edition.
Visit mymonona.com and Facebook for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.