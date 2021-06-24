Town of Cottage Grove closes Damascus Trail during construction

As construction on the intersection of County Highway BB and Buss Road continues in Cottage Grove, the town of Cottage Grove is working to address traffic concerns amid the project.
An update from the village of Cottage Grove on June 14 said the project is expected to be completed by September 2021, with most of the updates finished by August 2021.
The task of widening County Highway BB and Buss Road, in order to add turn lanes, has been completed. Work on the driveway culverts on Buss Road and the storm sewer will happen next.
The project will add turn lanes to both County Highway BB and Buss Road. Both roads will each have a single lane for through traffic in both directions. The roads will also be repaved, regraded and updated for safety.
The construction is meant to accommodate increased traffic near Granite Ridge Elementary School, a new school currently under construction on Buss Road, expected to be completed in Fall 2021. Granite Ridge will house Monona Grove School District students in grades 3-5. The school district is funding this construction.
Cottage Grove Town Chair Kris Hampton said there has been growing concern over traffic attempting to drive through the construction zone on Highway BB, and increased traffic on Damascus Trail.
Residents on Damascus Trail in the Town of Cottage Grove recently told the town board they’ve seen a huge spike in traffic, as drivers attempt to use it as a shortcut to avoid the closure of Highway BB.
The Town of Cottage Grove has closed Damascus Trail to all traffic except local traffic, to curb some of that volume, Hampton said. It will stay closed until construction is complete.
Hampton said the town also reached out to Dane County, requesting more signage, including an electronic sign on Highway BB to describe proper detours.
Those detours are either Highway N to Interstate 94, or U.S. Highway 12 and 18, Hampton said.
Hampton said the community will likely face similar issues again next year. Dane County is expected to repave and repair culverts on Highway BB from Sprecher Road to Buss Road next summer.
In other matters, the board:
Awarded a construction contract to R.G. Houston to redo the end of Janelle Lane, to allow for vehicle turn-around
- .
- Discussed the process for residents requesting a speed bump on their street. After selecting their preferred location for the speed bump, residents must notify and gain written permission from neighbors within 200 feet of the speed bump in either direction, and present that information to the Town Board.
- Discussed the future of road width
and possibly increasing the right of way on newly-constructed roads in the future, to account for walkers and bikers.