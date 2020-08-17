Voters in the Monona Grove School District will get their say on a $3.7 million, four-year operational referendum when they cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 election.
The Monona Grove School Board opted for the $3.7 million amount at its Thursday, Aug. 13, meeting. The motion was passed unanimously even though the dollar amount was not one of five options presented to voters in a survey earlier this year.
Peter Sobol urged his fellow board members to be cautious when considering whether to vote for a $3.1 million or $3.7 million referendum amount, both of which were up for consideration by the board.
“If we fail to pass this referendum, there’s a potential for a very large disaster the following year, and we need to be aware of that risk. We need to have a certain level of aversion to that risk,” he said. “If we don’t think $3.7 million is doable … I think we need to look at this with a lot of caution.”
He noted the survey was completed when people more positive about the coronavirus pandemic ending, and those same people may not be as positive today about the end of the virus or their willingness to support a bigger referendum.
In 2016, school district residents approved a five-year, $2.6 million operational referendum. Next year, the funding from that referendum will end. Without renewal of the referendum, Jerrud Rossing, director of business services, projected the operating budget deficit will grow to an average of $3.1 million a year over the next four years.
It is also estimated the district would need another $900,000 a year to increase teacher salaries to be more competitive with neighboring districts. Finally, Rossing said the district is anticipating a loss of $700,000 in state aid next year alone due to the state budget deficit estimates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the survey, options were presented for zero dollars, $2.6 million, $3.1 million, $4 million and $4.7 million.
A combined 27% percent of voters said they would support $2.6 million or less. A combined 48% percent would support $4 million or more. The remaining 18% said they would support $3.1 million. The question is whether enough of those 18% will be willing to support a higher $3.7 million amount.
Rossing said a $3.7 million referendum would mean an additional school tax of $40 per $100,000 of property value.
Board member Susan Fox acknowledged some opinions may have changed since the survey was completed. She also said the district has considered higher teacher wages in the past but always backed off from them at budget time.
“I did see some room for going for a slighter higher amount, and I think if we don’t ask for the money this year, there’s just not a good time,” she said.
She said if the referendum fails, the board can review the situation and return for the April 2021 ballot, still in time to offset the end of the current operational referendum.
“We certainly can’t cut that whole amount and continue operating the way we do now,” Fox said.
Board member Eric Hartz agreed.
“I don’t think we’re ever going to have the perfect time to do something like this,” he said. “I think the $3.7 (million) is a compromise (between earlier discussions of $3.1 million and $4 million). I do feel like $3.7 million is realistic and possible.”
Sobol pointed out he wasn’t disagreeing with the need for additional funds.
“We owe it to our district to be able to try and do this for them,” board member Elizabeth Cook said. “I’m on board with it. I recognize that it’s a risk, a calculated risk.”
“Our teachers’ salaries are behind other districts, and we want to attract and retain our teachers, so I think $3.7 (million) is the way to go,” added board member Loreen Gage.
