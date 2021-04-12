Monona Grove’s girls cross country team earned a 26-32 victory over host Stoughton in a Badger South dual on Saturday afternoon while the boys team lost 22-40.
Senior Peighton Nelson’s time of 23 minutes, 2 seconds in the 5,000-meter race placed her second to the Vikings’ Mallory Reiser (21:46).
Junior Allison Yundt (3rd, 23:24), senior Anya Schmidt (5th, 23:55), junior Mikayla Degroot (7th, 24:38) and senior Acacia Holmquist (9th, 24:41) also scored.
The boys were led by senior Eli Traeder (17:25), who finished second to Stoughton’s Jayden Zywicki (16:56).
Senior Kevin Keaveny (4th, 18:34), junior Charlie Janda (8th, 19:45) and seniors Lucas Maertz (12th, 20:22) and Steven Koopmans (14th, 20:35) also scored for MG.
Boys results
STOUGHTON 22, MONONA GROVE 40
Individual winner: Zywicki, S, 16:56.
Stoughton: 1, Zywicki 16:56; 3, Hansen 18:16; 5, Wicks 18:53; 6, Smith 19:03; 7, Millam 19:29.
Monona Grove: 2, Traeder 17:25; 4, Keaveny 18:34; 8, Janda 19:45; 12, Maertz 20:22; 14, S. Koopmans 20:35.
Girls results
MONONA GROVE 26, STOUGHTON 32
Individual winner: Reiser, S, 21:46.
Monona Grove: 2, Nelson 23:02; 3, Yundt 23:24; 5, Schmidt 23:55; 7, Degroot 24:38; 9, Holmquist 24:41.
Stoughton: 1, Reiser 21:46; 4, Owen 23:39; 6, Albers 24:19; 10, Nortwen 24:49; 11, Schyler 24:52.
MIDDLETON MEET
Monona Grove’s boys and girls cross country teams each finished second at Wednesday’s five-school meet hosted by Middleton at Glacier Creek Middle School.
MG senior Eli Traeder won the boys race with a mark of 16 minutes, 37.7 seconds, finishing well ahead of second-place (Belleville’s Carter Scholey with a time of 17:16.8) in the 76-runner field.
Junior Jacob Anderson (5th, 17:54.6), senior Kevin Keaveny (6th, 18:13.8), junior Charlie Janda (11th, 18:55.3) and senior Lucas Maertz (16th, 19:33.5) also scored as the Silver Eagles finished with 36 points, two more than first-place Middleton.
Senior Peighton Nelson (3rd, 20:50.8) and junior Allison Yundt (5th, 21:02.5) paced MG on the girls side with top-five showings in the 50-runner event.
Senior Anya Schmidt (13th, 22:45.9), junior Mikayla Degroot (17th, 23:27.1) and senior Acacia Holmquist (18th, 23:40.5) also scored for the Silver Eagles, who finished with 44 points.
Team scores – boys: Middleton 34, Monona Grove 36, Belleville/New Glarus 81, Beloit Memorial 93, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld incomplete.
Team scores – girls: Middleton 21, Monona Grove 44, Belleville/New Glarus 77, Beloit Memorial and Wisconsin Heights Barneveld incomplete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.