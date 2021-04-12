Monona Grove’s girls cross country team earned a 26-32 victory over host Stoughton in a Badger South dual on Saturday afternoon while the boys team lost 22-40.

Senior Peighton Nelson’s time of 23 minutes, 2 seconds in the 5,000-meter race placed her second to the Vikings’ Mallory Reiser (21:46).

Junior Allison Yundt (3rd, 23:24), senior Anya Schmidt (5th, 23:55), junior Mikayla Degroot (7th, 24:38) and senior Acacia Holmquist (9th, 24:41) also scored.

The boys were led by senior Eli Traeder (17:25), who finished second to Stoughton’s Jayden Zywicki (16:56).

Senior Kevin Keaveny (4th, 18:34), junior Charlie Janda (8th, 19:45) and seniors Lucas Maertz (12th, 20:22) and Steven Koopmans (14th, 20:35) also scored for MG.

Boys results

STOUGHTON 22, MONONA GROVE 40

Individual winner: Zywicki, S, 16:56.

Stoughton: 1, Zywicki 16:56; 3, Hansen 18:16; 5, Wicks 18:53; 6, Smith 19:03; 7, Millam 19:29.

Monona Grove: 2, Traeder 17:25; 4, Keaveny 18:34; 8, Janda 19:45; 12, Maertz 20:22; 14, S. Koopmans 20:35.

Girls results

MONONA GROVE 26, STOUGHTON 32

Individual winner: Reiser, S, 21:46.

Monona Grove: 2, Nelson 23:02; 3, Yundt 23:24; 5, Schmidt 23:55; 7, Degroot 24:38; 9, Holmquist 24:41.

Stoughton: 1, Reiser 21:46; 4, Owen 23:39; 6, Albers 24:19; 10, Nortwen 24:49; 11, Schyler 24:52.

MIDDLETON MEET

Monona Grove’s boys and girls cross country teams each finished second at Wednesday’s five-school meet hosted by Middleton at Glacier Creek Middle School.

MG senior Eli Traeder won the boys race with a mark of 16 minutes, 37.7 seconds, finishing well ahead of second-place (Belleville’s Carter Scholey with a time of 17:16.8) in the 76-runner field.

Junior Jacob Anderson (5th, 17:54.6), senior Kevin Keaveny (6th, 18:13.8), junior Charlie Janda (11th, 18:55.3) and senior Lucas Maertz (16th, 19:33.5) also scored as the Silver Eagles finished with 36 points, two more than first-place Middleton.

Senior Peighton Nelson (3rd, 20:50.8) and junior Allison Yundt (5th, 21:02.5) paced MG on the girls side with top-five showings in the 50-runner event.

Senior Anya Schmidt (13th, 22:45.9), junior Mikayla Degroot (17th, 23:27.1) and senior Acacia Holmquist (18th, 23:40.5) also scored for the Silver Eagles, who finished with 44 points.

Team scores – boys: Middleton 34, Monona Grove 36, Belleville/New Glarus 81, Beloit Memorial 93, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld incomplete.

Team scores – girls: Middleton 21, Monona Grove 44, Belleville/New Glarus 77, Beloit Memorial and Wisconsin Heights Barneveld incomplete.

