A Town of Blooming Grove man led Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase Sunday, Aug. 16, that ended at 11 a.m. when the man stopped at Highway 12 and Highway N.
Deputies were investigating a battery that occurred earlier in the day when another Dane County deputy observed the suspect’s vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Caravan, on Highway 12 at Deerfield Road. The driver refused to stop and the pursuit lasted 19 minutes, covered 18.3 miles and reached speeds of 82 mph.
The driver, Tom L. Schwersinske, 39, was arrested for domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, eluding, felony intimidation of a victim, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and a probation violation.
