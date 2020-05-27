As teachers continue to plan engaging and interesting assignments for their students, the Monona Grove High School social studies and U.S. History team of Scott Gudgel, Brian Jefferson and Kate Ziegelemaier wanted their students to consider history in the making.
MGHS juniors were asked to create a time capsule of sorts: teachers assigned students to write a letter to themselves at age 40.
Students are always learning how to use and evaluate primary sources to learn about history. This project is different in that the students are creating a primary source they can use in the future to reflect on their own past.
“We know that memory is malleable, so we thought we would have them write down what they were experiencing right now in order to preserve these memories,” Ziegelmaier said.
Teachers hope the students come away with the idea that history is interesting, and that they are a part of it.
The letters have helped students be reflective, but have also shown how resilient and adaptive the students are.
“It has helped some of our students process what is going on. They are sad about missing milestones but commented on appreciating the small things in life more,” Ziegelmaier said.
