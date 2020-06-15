The Monona Farmers Market is now open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays at Ahuska Park, 400 W. Broadway.
Organizers are navigating their way through social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions to bring local produce and goods to the public. After a few markets and some fine-tuning, most of the kinks have been worked out. Helping with that are recently hired market managers Tom Kuntzsch and Cassie Kuntzsch, a father-daughter team, and returning manager Kourtni Barnes.
This year’s market is arranged with an entrance and an exit guiding patrons on a one-way route winding past all vendors. Facemasks are required. Children and pets are not allowed. There will be no picnic tables and no eating at the market. Only vendors will touch products until sold.
Handmade signs that help customers follow the route and learn the new practices were created by Girl Scout Troop 1048 members Breanna Eeg, Miriam Israel, Julia Robbins, Akina Souphakdy and Lucy Stodola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.