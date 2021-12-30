Monona Grove Model UN earns awards at local conferences

Monona Grove High School’s Model United Nations club has participated in two recent conferences this fall, earning recognition at both events.
On Nov. 6, 50 students from MGHS traveled to St. Ignatius College Prep in College for one of the most prestigious Model UN conferences in the midwest, with more than 50 schools participating.
This was the first time that MG participated in this conference, and was the first in-person conference for MG Model UN since 2019. Students participated in committees such as the WHO, DISEC, UNESCO and some unique committees like College Football Playoff Committee and the 1930s New York Mafia.
Tristan “Wes” Weasler won the Best Delegate award at this conference. In second place, Mary Konz, Kate Popova and Katherine Roberts earned Outstanding Delegate. Owen Abaza, Mari Garey, Morris Salzmann and Logan Soderholm earned Honorable Mentions.
On Dec. 4, Model UN participated in the MADMUN XII local conference in McFarland, alongside Middleton Verona, McFarland, Marquette, Lake Mills, Madison West, Baraboo, Whitnall, Whitewater, Sheboygan and Divine Savior Holy Angels.
Monona Grove’s club earned 24 awards, with 42 delegates participating, setting a new school record.
The Best Delegates were Jacob Bonjour, Alex Coller, Mari Garey, Alex Koory, Makayl Olson, Logan Soderholm. In second place were John Breitenfeldt, Lois Buckingham, Mason Konz, Trinity Kulp, Kate Popova, Warren Stern and Ethan Warnke. Honorable mentions were Owen Abaza, Cory Accardo, Abigail Bennett, Jacob Brocktrup, Matthew Ko, Leah Meyer and Mari O’Connell. Best Position Paper award winners were Aidan Curley, Breanna Eeg, Leon Li and Will Schellpfeffer.