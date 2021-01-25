The Platteville High School girls’ basketball team might have won a state title last season if not for the COVID-19 pandemic forcing cancellation of the postseason.
The 2019-20 Hillmen were undefeated in 26 games, and despite the graduation of seven seniors, the team entered 2021 with experienced players.
Monona Grove travelled to Platteville Jan. 23 and got off to a slow start, but played even with the Hillmen in the second half as Platteville (9-5) took a 62-48 victory.
Despite the loss, head coach Tyler Kuehl said his team played well against powerhouse Platteville and there were some signs of encouragement after a 21-point loss two days earlier to Oregon.
“It's very tough when you're going out there against a team that's already played 13 games,” Kuehl said. “Overall, I was much more pleased with our level of play against Platteville. I thought we finished the week on a strong note and made some positive steps forward.”
Platteville led 30-17 at halftime but only outscored MG 32-31 in the second half. Kuehl said his team made mistakes that carried over from the Oregon defeat, but recovered on the court.
“We were settling for too many quick shots early. In the second half, we did a much better job of still playing fast, but not settling for quick shots,” Kuehl said. “Still, we have plenty of space to improve.”
Peighton Nelson led MG (1-2) with 11 points, and Halle Olson and Avery Poole both had nine. Olson’s points came from three points beyond the arc.
The Hillmen took advantage of 23 MG fouls and made 18 of 30 shots from the free-throw line. MG went to the line eight times and made five. Platteville had three players in double figures with Lizzie Poller and Camryn Nies each scoring 18, and Maddie Cooley getting 13.
Kuehl said he considers the games scheduled this season as practice since the team cannot practice as normal under the county restrictions for COVID-19.
“We don't get to play live basketball in our gym because of Dane County's rules, so when we go play teams, it's our first time really being able to practice some of the things we talk about,” he said.
The Silver Eagles play at Janesville Parker Thursday, Jan. 28 with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Oregon 52
MG 31
Monona Grove struggled against Oregon and managed only 12 second-half points in a Jan. 21 defeat at the JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
The Panthers led 27-19 at the half and then pulled away by outscoring MG 25-12 in the second half.
Kuehl said the Silver Eagles focused on Emily Mortenson, a 5-foot-6 junior who leads the Panthers with 11.8 points per game.
“We did a really nice job on her, but we didn't do a good enough job rotating to their other skilled players,” he said. “Give credit to Oregon. They kept the ball moving really well and let the good shots come to them.”
Nelson led MG with seven points and Emma Goke had five. Kuehl said the team’s shot selection was not good.
“We did not move the ball enough to find a great shot,” he said. “We settled for early contested shots that are just a low percentage. It's hard to score against good teams, but it's much harder when you are choosing to take lower percentage shots.”
Jaelyn Nedelcoff led Oregon with 13 points, Emily Statz had 12 and Mortenson ended with nine. Megan Bloyer pulled down 12 rebounds and Carleigh Roberts had seven rebounds and seven assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.