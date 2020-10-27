To encourage academic, professional and leadership development among post-secondary students, Landmark Services Cooperative is offering $1,000 Landmark Scholarships to 15 area students.
Eligibility for the scholarships is limited to Landmark members, employees, and directors, as well as their children. The scholarships are awarded in two categories:
College students attending an accredited four-year university, an accredited two-year technical school or an accredited agricultural short course
High school seniors who will be attending one of the above education programs following graduation.
Since 1989, Landmark has awarded 380 scholarships totaling $245,850. Building a strong future for agriculture helps ensure a strong future for Landmark’s members and communities.
Scholarship applicants will be evaluated based on leadership, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, personal motivation, and academic and life goals. Preference will be given to students majoring in agriculture, and the minimum cumulative grade point average (measured as of the last completed academic year) is 2.75 on a 4.0 scale.
The scholarship application form, including detailed instructions, is available at https://www.landmark.coop/landmark-gives-back/. Applications are due by Dec. 1.
Landmark Services Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products and services. For 85+ years, Landmark has provided farm-related products and services to its more than 11,000 members in southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and eastern Iowa. Employing more than 275 full-time people and reaching sales in excess of $373 million, Landmark provides a customer service-oriented approach in the communities it serves. For more information, visit landmark.coop, or call 800-236-3276.
