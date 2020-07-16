Wisconsin Bank & Trust announces that Doug Kohlbeck has joined the organization as executive vice president and head of commercial banking. He will oversee the commercial banking team and will help lead business development efforts, strategic planning initiatives and credit risk management.
Wisconsin Bank & Trust has a branch in Cottage Grove.
“Doug has built an outstanding 25-year career and reputation in the banking industry and his experience will support Wisconsin Bank & Trust’s goals of continued growth and prosperity,” said Brent Giles, president and CEO of Wisconsin Bank & Trust. “We are happy to have him help deliver financial expertise to our clients throughout Wisconsin.”
Kohlbeck recently held the positions of senior vice president, director of business banking and director of strategy and support services at Associated Bank.
“I’m excited to be joining the Wisconsin Bank & Trust team and eager to build on the current successes of the bank by shaping our commercial banking strategy to meet the needs of our clients and grow the business,” Kohlbeck said.
Kohlbeck is a lifelong Wisconsin resident and earned his bachelor of science and master of business administration from UW-Oshkosh. He has been actively involved in the Green Bay area and is currently an executive board member for the Boys and Girls Club of Green Bay since 2013 and was president of the board of directors for the preceding term.
