Joseph and Denise Wagner of Cottage Grove, along with their company, Greywolf Partners, Inc., a full-service commercial real estate company with headquarters in Milwaukee and an office in Cottage Grove, have announced the creation of Greywolf Foundation, Inc., a non-profit charitable organization.
“As a company, Greywolf Partners has always been heavily invested in the communities we work with,” said CEO Joe Wagner. “It is important to us to not just build or manage properties, but to do our part at making the communities better and helping people. The Greywolf Foundation is going to improve our focus to significantly grow our charitable efforts. This is a very proud day for my family and Greywolf Partners.
The Greywolf Foundation will provide resources to assist people and entities in need, increase their opportunities for success, and better their communities. Its primary focus will be in the areas of youth programs, education, employment and career development, poverty relief, community health, wellness, and recreation, disaster relief, and opportunity zones.
Greywolf Foundation, Inc. is incorporated by the State of Wisconsin separately from Greywolf Partners, Inc. and is governed by its own Board of Directors and Advisory Board. It functions as a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in compliance with the United States Internal Revenue Service.
Complete information on the Greywolf Foundation can be found at www.GreywolfFoundation.org. The public is encouraged to visit the website to learn about its mission, activities, and apply for charitable support.
Denise Wagner will serve as president of the Greywolf Foundation. Andrew Haring, who has over 15 years of professional fundraising experience, has been hired as the director for the Greywolf Foundation.
“We want to make a significant impact helping community members, young and old, to build better lives,” said Denise Wagner. “The Greywolf Foundation will look for opportunities to inspire, support, offer guidance, and finically assist those in need and, ultimately, initiate social change and build stronger communities,” added Wagner.
The Greywolf Foundation will host its first primary fundraiser, the Curtis W. Blackdeer Memorial Golf Outing, at the Oaks Golf Course and BB Jack’s Restaurant in Cottage Grove, WI on September 2. Information on the golf outing can be found by visiting the website or emailing infoGWF@greywp.com.