The Village of Cottage Grove is making strides in environmental innovation.
It started last year with a promise to transition all village vehicles to electric by 2030, and was followed up last month with a decision to join forces with MadiSUN, a local solar program, as well as updates the village’s solar ordinances.
Electric vehicles
In September 2020, the Cottage Grove Village Board passed Resolution 2020-11, stating that all village-owned vehicles will be fully electric by 2030, followed by all heavy machinery in 2050. The resolution was brought to the board by the village’s ad-hoc sustainability committee.
The village afforded themselves the extra 20 years for heavy machinery because the bigger vehicles might not be available in electric models by the initial 2030 deadline.
Village Trustee Heidi Murphy said replacement of the vehicles could begin sometime within the next five years.
“In our five-year plan we can start to replace vehicles with electric vehicles as they’re available,” Murphy said. “It’s going to be an ongoing process where, as we replace vehicles, our priority is to replace them with electric or hybrid vehicles.”
According to Catie Malcheski, a resident member of Cottage Grove’s sustainability committee, some village-owned vehicles are quickly nearing time for replacement.
“We have identified vehicles within the village’s fleet that are nearing end of life and would be ideal for swapping with an EV (electric) option. We are also looking at opportunities for installing EV chargers, and we plan to encourage local home and business owners to install them, as well. The specifics for this area are still in the planning stages,” Malcheski said.
MadiSUN
At a Feb. 15 meeting, the village board voted unanimously in favor of joining MadiSUN, a program aimed at expanding the use of solar energy in the Madison area. MadiSUN is distributed through RENEW Wisconsin, a nonprofit focused on initiating solar projects across the state.
By joining MadiSUN, village board members said it will make it easier for Cottage Grove residents to access information regarding solar installation on their homes.
“The [MadiSUN] program has already helped nearly 200 area homeowners reduce their electricity bills through rooftop solar arrays,” said Sam Dunaiski, a MadiSUN project manager. “Our staff reviews competing offers from solar contractors from around the region and selects trusted installation firms, saving residents time and money. MadiSUN makes it easy for homeowners to go solar.”
The program offers options such as group buys, where residents can collectively come together with others in the program and get a lower rate on their solar installation. RENEW, the project’s parent company, vets all installers for group buys and helps residents navigate the solar process from start to finish.
Jenny Rogers, another resident member of the village's sustainability committee, said the MadiSUN program offers a Federal Investment Tax credit for residential solar costs of 26% for the years 2021 and 2022, which will then drop to 22% in 2023 and 10% in 2024.
“I think it’s a benefit with no cost or really no impact to the village other than another resource for residents, if they choose to go down this road and have a little bit of protection of someone doing some leg work for them,” Village President John Williams said on the partnership. “Particularly if they’re going to do an install where they do kind of that checking behind the scenes, so you have a little bit more assurance when it comes to that for residents.”
Updated ordinances
At the same Feb. 15 meeting, the board approved the utilization of extra legal resources to workout some vital updates to the village’s ordinances regarding solar energy.
The proposed updates to the ordinances include more flexibility in where a solar panel can be located, height limits for solar panels, requirements regarding fire safety, and storm water issues for ground-mounted solar projects. A detailed list of the proposed changes can be found on the agenda center of the city’s website.
Malcheski said the ordinances are long overdue for modern updates.
“The current ordinance hasn’t been updated in quite some time,” said Malcheski. “As solar evolves and customer demand increases, it is important that the ordinance is modernized to reflect current technology and not be a barrier to entry.”
Going forward, Sustainability Committee Chair Nick Hess will be researching similar ordinances in surrounding communities and confirming the final language of the updates before the new ordinance is eventually put forth for a village board vote.
The ordinances will also need to be approved by the village plan commission.
