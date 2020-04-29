(This is the full text of a statement issued by the Monona Grove School Board relating to the developer’s agreement with the village of Cottage Grove for the construction of a new elementary school.)
Monona Grove School Board members wish to address concerns about the recently approved developer’s agreement between the village of Cottage Grove and the MG School District, and to explain the reservations that remain on the part of the board. Board approval of the developer’s agreement is required to obtain permits prior to construction.
The main parcel of land for the proposed school was purchased in fall of 2017, and the referendum that approved the funding for construction was passed in November 2018. The district commissioned a traffic engineering study that indicated the need for turn lanes on Buss Road and a traffic signal at the intersection of Buss Road and Cottage Grove Road. This work, along with other infrastructure work needed for the operation of the school, was included in the district’s construction budget.
The district was very surprised to hear that in July, 2019, the village of Cottage Grove had decided to expand Buss Road into a four-lane road with a median strip and bike path, none of which is required for the safe operation of the school but which does significantly increase costs. The individually owned properties on the west side of Buss Road are in the Town of Cottage Grove. The village cannot specially assess those property owners and so has chosen to charge the school district the total cost, estimated at $1.3 million, for the entire width of the road along the district property.
The only concession granted was to allow postponement of this work, to give the district time to find funding from capital or operating budgets. Work will not be required prior to the end of 2025. This same concession was made for the required northward extension of three roads along the eastern boundary of the district’s property. The district also was not informed of this required work prior to land purchase or the referendum. This roadwork will serve the residential developments in the village but has no relationship to the construction or operation of the school. Again, it significantly increases costs.
The Board is disappointed that the village has chosen to treat the school district like any other developer. Unlike a developer of a subdivision, the school district cannot recoup its costs for roadwork through the sale of lots and construction of homes on the property. Rather, because of state revenue limits, these added expenditures will take money from classrooms and force us to trim some planned capital projects.
A municipality may legally impose such requirements on a property owner by requiring a developer’s agreement prior to granting permits, and the school district has no choice if we wish to proceed in a responsible way to meet our obligations to students. The district wants to foster a positive working relationship with the village and hopes for transparency of costs up front in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.