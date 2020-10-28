If you recently suffered a theft from your vehicle in the Bjelde Lane/Tompkins Drive area, the Monona Police Department may have items for you to claim.
Just after midnight on Oct. 27, Monona Police were called to the area on a report of a man checking doors of parked vehicles. According to the police department, an officer in the immediate vicinity saw the man on the 5600 block of Bjelde Lane.
After exiting his vehicle, the police department reports that the officer was able to detain the man, identified as 28-year-old Johnnie Anderson. Anderson was booked on a felony warrant and was also charged with resisting an officer.
The police report that they recovered multiple items "synonymous with thefts from autos."
If you suffered a recent theft from your vehicle in the immediate area of Bjelde and Tompkins and can potentially identify seized property as your own, the MPD urges you to contact them at 608-222-0463.
