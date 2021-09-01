Monona Home Talent suffers loss to Stoughton in first game of tournament

Andrew Rajkovich scores a run in Monona's victory against Montello. The Braves lost to the Stoughton Merchants on Sunday, Aug. 29.
An eight-run third inning by Stoughton spelled trouble for the Monona Braves as they suffered a 15-6 loss to the Stoughton Merchants on Sunday, Aug. 29.
The closest the Braves got to the lead was in the third inning, when a couple of runs by Monona cut the Stoughton lead to a run. However, eight runs in the third inning, capped off by a no-doubt three-run homer, pulled Stoughton away for good.
Kian O’Brien led the Monona offense, going three for five with a double, a triple and an RBI. O’Brien also scored two runs in the loss.
Kyle McHugh and Vince Schmitz both went one for four with an RBI and a run scored. Jordan Carlson knocked in a run, while Beau Goff and Casey Seelow each added a hit at the plate.
Corey Schmidt started on the mound for Monona, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits in two innings. Zac Najacht pitched about four innings in relief, striking out five and giving up four earned runs. Andy Swanson then took over, throwing one and a quarter innings of shut-out baseball.
Next up for the Braves is the Belleville Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 5 at Ahuska Park at 1 p.m.