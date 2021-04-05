The Monona Grove girls tennis team beat visiting Milton 6-1 in a Badger South dual at Ahuska Park on Friday.

Maggie Davis (No. 1 flight) earned a 6-1, 7-5 victory to help the Silver Eagles sweep the singles matches. Mary Clark (No. 2) was a 6-0, 6-1 winner while Paige Hanson (No. 3) earned a 7-5, 6-0 decision.

The No. 1 doubles pair of Kate Walsh and Marissa Light won 6-2, 6-1.

Monona Grove 6, Milton 1

Singles: Davis, MG, def. Niemeier, 6-1, 7-5; Clark, MG, def. McNett, 6-0, 6-1; Hanson, MG, def. Kueng, 7-5, 6-0; Pochel, MG, won forfeit. Doubles: Walsh/Light, MG, def. Davis/Ploszaj, 6-2, 6-1; Cudziovic/Garber, Mil, def. Plourd/Bernards, 6-4, 6-3; Villaron/Nuon, MG, def. Bucklin/Urbik, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Saturday's result

The Silver Eagles earned a 5-2 Badger South victory over Monroe on Saturday at Elkhorn's Four Lakes Athletic Club.

Davis came away with a 6-3, 6-1 decision as the team won three points in singles play. Clark (a 6-0, 6-1 winner at the No. 2 flight) and Hanson (a 6-0, 6-0 victor at the No. 3 flight) were also point producers.

In doubles, the Walsh/Light pair won 6-0, 6-0 while Leah Plourd/Annie Bernards won 6-1, 7-5 at the No. 1 spot.

Monona Grove 5, Monroe 2

Singles: Davis, MG, def. Miller, 6-3, 6-1; Clark, MG, def. Burch, 6-0, 6-1; Hanson, MG, def. Wunshel, 6-0, 6-0; A. Brunton, Mon, def. Normington, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: Plourd/Bernards, MG, def. B. Brunton/M. Brunton, 6-1, 7-5; Giasson/Johnson, Mon, def. Sperle/Nuon, 6-4, 6-4; Walsh/Light, MG, def. Conway/Wels, 6-0, 6-0.

