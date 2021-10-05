You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA GROVE GIRLS SWIM

Monona Grove girls swim defeats Watertown

  • 1 min to read
Tessa Gordon

Tessa Gordon

Sophomore Tessa Gordon competes in the 200-yard IM backstroke at Fort Atkinson. 

Monona Grove had another victorious meet with a 132-38 win over Watertown on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

In the 200-yard medley relay, sophomore Tessa Gordon, freshman Brynn Jondle, freshman Audrey Schoenherr and junior Morgan Heilman won with a time of one minute and 58.06 seconds. Gordon (2:08.46) held on to beat teammate freshman Audrey Garrett (2:08.80) in the 200-yard freestyle. Gordon also won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.00.

Jondle took the 200-yard individual medley with a blistering time of 2:19.69 and won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:43.59. Heilman won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.02.

Schoenherr outpaced the competition with a time of 25.41 in the 50-yard freestyle. In the 100-yard backstroke, Schoenherr won with a time of 1:14.74.

The Silver Eagles placed one-two-three in the 100-yard freestyle with Heilman (56.12) taking first, sophomore Macy Ganshert (1:00.11) in second and junior Gabby Holler (1:02.58) in third.

In the 200-yard freestyle, freshman Breleigh Ganshert, Schoenherr, Heilman and sophomore Kelley Ryan won with a time of 1:44.17. The team of Jondle, Garrett, Ryan and Gordon won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:00.97.

Tags

Recommended for you