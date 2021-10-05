Monona Grove girls swim defeats Watertown

Monona Grove had another victorious meet with a 132-38 win over Watertown on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
In the 200-yard medley relay, sophomore Tessa Gordon, freshman Brynn Jondle, freshman Audrey Schoenherr and junior Morgan Heilman won with a time of one minute and 58.06 seconds. Gordon (2:08.46) held on to beat teammate freshman Audrey Garrett (2:08.80) in the 200-yard freestyle. Gordon also won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.00.
Jondle took the 200-yard individual medley with a blistering time of 2:19.69 and won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:43.59. Heilman won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.02.
Schoenherr outpaced the competition with a time of 25.41 in the 50-yard freestyle. In the 100-yard backstroke, Schoenherr won with a time of 1:14.74.
The Silver Eagles placed one-two-three in the 100-yard freestyle with Heilman (56.12) taking first, sophomore Macy Ganshert (1:00.11) in second and junior Gabby Holler (1:02.58) in third.
In the 200-yard freestyle, freshman Breleigh Ganshert, Schoenherr, Heilman and sophomore Kelley Ryan won with a time of 1:44.17. The team of Jondle, Garrett, Ryan and Gordon won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:00.97.