 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA HOME TALENT

Monona Home Talent loses to Sun Prairie

A two-run homer by Brent Young was not enough as the Monona Braves fell 9-2 to the Sun Prairie Red Birds on Sunday, June 19.

With one out in the bottom of the first inning and runners on second and first, Randy Molina of Sun Prairie hit a homer to put the Red Birds ahead early. The Red Birds added another run to take a 4-0 lead after the first inning.

After Jordan Carlson reached on a walk, Young came to the plate with two outs in the second. Young sent a 2-1 pitch over the fence, cutting the deficit to 4-2. The Monona bats would be retired in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Kyle McHugh hit a single with one out in the sixth for the Braves, but two groundouts ended the inning with the score still 4-2.

Sun Prairie(4-2) broke the game open with three runs in the sixth, aided by a double from Carson Holin which scored a run. The Red Birds took a 9-2 lead in the seventh, and ended the game with a double play in the ninth to win 9-2.

Sam Lund took the loss on the mound, pitching over five innings with six strikeouts. Andy Swanson pitched a scoreless eighth in relief, keeping a Sun Prairie runner at third after recording a fielder’s choice.

Monona (4-2) faces Montello (4-2) at Murphy-Anthony Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

Sun Prairie 9, Monona 2

Monona 020 000 000 — 2 2 1

Sun Prairie 400 003 20X — 9 16 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Lund (L; 5.1-11-6-5-6-2), Schmidt (1.2-6-3-3-1-0), Swanson (1-3-0-0-0-0); SP: Hoffman (W; 5-1-2-2-7-1), Thompson (4-1-0-0-2-2).

Leading hitters — M: Young HR, McHugh 1x3; SP: Molina 2x4 (HR), Knorr 2x5, Hollin 2x4 (2B).

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK