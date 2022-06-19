Monona Home Talent loses to Sun Prairie

A two-run homer by Brent Young was not enough as the Monona Braves fell 9-2 to the Sun Prairie Red Birds on Sunday, June 19.
With one out in the bottom of the first inning and runners on second and first, Randy Molina of Sun Prairie hit a homer to put the Red Birds ahead early. The Red Birds added another run to take a 4-0 lead after the first inning.
After Jordan Carlson reached on a walk, Young came to the plate with two outs in the second. Young sent a 2-1 pitch over the fence, cutting the deficit to 4-2. The Monona bats would be retired in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Kyle McHugh hit a single with one out in the sixth for the Braves, but two groundouts ended the inning with the score still 4-2.
Sun Prairie(4-2) broke the game open with three runs in the sixth, aided by a double from Carson Holin which scored a run. The Red Birds took a 9-2 lead in the seventh, and ended the game with a double play in the ninth to win 9-2.
Sam Lund took the loss on the mound, pitching over five innings with six strikeouts. Andy Swanson pitched a scoreless eighth in relief, keeping a Sun Prairie runner at third after recording a fielder’s choice.
Monona (4-2) faces Montello (4-2) at Murphy-Anthony Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.