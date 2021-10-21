Commission tables vote on Springhaven Pagoda removal to await structural evaluation

The city of Monona’s landmarks commission has tabled a decision on removing Stonebridge Park’s Springhaven Pagoda as it awaits results of a structural evaluation.
The pagoda, designated as a Monona landmark, was built to protect a natural spring in the park, according to a Monona landmarks booklet.
Recent discussions on the upkeep of the pagoda date back to March, when the city council approved a removal and replacement of the pagoda’s roof.
That decision was based on a 2016 historic preservation plan, which indicated that the columns of the pagoda were in solid enough shape to withstand a roof replacement, according to City Planner Doug Plowman.
However, before the project could begin, Plowman said it was found that the columns were in worse shape than initially projected, which was confirmed by an engineer.
In light of that, it was decided by the commission on Aug. 11 that the roof replacement be paused. City council then voted on Sept. 7 to reverse its decision from March and potentially remove the pagoda entirely.
One day later on Sept. 8, the landmarks commission decided to get “a second opinion on the structural integrity” of the pagoda, according to Plowman, before eventually deciding to remove the pagoda and do a reconstruction, or “repair and restore” the existing structure.
The commission was set to take up the matter the matter at its Oct. 13 meeting, but was not able to schedule the structural evaluation prior to that date.
That evaluation, from a firm in Madison, will take place before the commission’s next meeting on Nov. 10.